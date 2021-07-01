SIMAS
Bhutan Observer Private Limited (BOPL) was incorporated under the Companies Act of the Kingdom of Bhutan, 2000, on March 7, 2007. Initially started as a newspaper company, Bhutan Observer Private Limited has now diversified its business activities to several lines of businesses. The following Business Units were incorporated under BOPL in 2016.
BUSINESS UNITS
BHUTAN OBSERVER PUBLICATIONS
Bhutan Observer Publications started as Bhutan’s first private bilingual newspaper on June 2, 2006. Bhutan Observer has always strived to support journalism that effect positive social change through good practices…
BUSINESS UNITS
BHUTAN TRADE LINK INTERNATIONAL
Bhutan Trade Link International (BTLI) trades in variety of products. Notably, it is one of the oldest industrial gas distributors in Bhutan. Besides, BTLI also deals in agricultural machinery and tools, hardware and electricals, …
BUSINESS UNITS
THANGTHONG IRON & STEEL
Established in 2011, Thangtong Iron and Steel is a leading manufacturer of a full range of steel and wire products with its manufacturing unit in Phuentsholing, Bhutan. The steel and wire products produced by Thangtong Iron and Steel…
Bhutan Observer Pvt. Ltd. is committed to upholding and strengthening the values and principles that bind this small, but great kingdom of Bhutan, and we aim to do this by following ethical business practices and engaging with the citizens.
