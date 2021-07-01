SIMAS

SIMAS is a trusted exporter of genuine spares parts of tractor, farm machinery, construction machinery and automobiles. We are a premium supplier of fast moving spare parts across the globe.

INDUSTRIAL Gas Cylinder

one of the oldest industrial gas distributors in Bhutan.

THANG THONG IRON & STEEL

Full range of steel and wire products with its manufacturing unit

thin

Bhutan Observer Private Limited (BOPL) was incorporated under the Companies Act of the Kingdom of Bhutan, 2000, on March 7, 2007. Initially started as a newspaper company, Bhutan Observer Private Limited has now diversified its business activities to several lines of businesses. The following Business Units were incorporated under BOPL in 2016.

BUSINESS UNITS

BHUTAN OBSERVER PUBLICATIONS

Bhutan Observer Publications started as Bhutan’s first private bilingual newspaper on June 2, 2006. Bhutan Observer has always strived to support journalism that effect positive social change through good practices…

Read More

BUSINESS UNITS

BHUTAN TRADE LINK INTERNATIONAL

Bhutan Trade Link International (BTLI) trades in variety of products. Notably, it is one of the oldest industrial gas distributors in Bhutan. Besides, BTLI also deals in agricultural machinery and tools, hardware and electricals, …

Read More

BUSINESS UNITS

THANGTHONG IRON & STEEL

Established in 2011, Thangtong Iron and Steel is a leading manufacturer of a full range of steel and wire products with its manufacturing unit in Phuentsholing, Bhutan. The steel and wire products produced by Thangtong Iron and Steel…

Read More

About

Bhutan Observer Pvt. Ltd. is committed to upholding and strengthening the values and principles that bind this small, but great kingdom of Bhutan, and we aim to do this by following ethical business practices and engaging with the citizens.

Our Companies

Contact

Bhutan Observer Pvt. Ltd.

Namgyel Khangzang (Dratshang Building) 

Ground Floor, Unit- E8, Babesa New Lap 

P.O. Box- 1112  

11001 Thimphu, Bhutan

bhutanobserver2016@gmail.com

+975 17128910

+975 2 334891

Bhutan Obsserver Private Limited © Copyrights, 2021 All Rights Reserved